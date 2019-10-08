River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 271,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Switch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,036,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,822,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 666,279 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,202,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 570,214 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. Switch Inc has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.83, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $111.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWCH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $927,600.00. Also, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $9,508,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,093,343 shares of company stock worth $48,141,591. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

