River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $2.61 Million in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 271,469 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 50,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1,713.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 211,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 86,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 109,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 11.86.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

