River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $2.08 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,178,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 340.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $103.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

