River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 27.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,156,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 246,529 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 11.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 18.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 843,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

CVS stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $62.24. 4,578,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,453. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

