River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 118,318 Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 118,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Luxfer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 396.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Luxfer news, CEO Alok Maskara purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,576.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.