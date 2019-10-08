RIF Token (RIF) Achieves Market Cap of $51.61 Million

RIF Token (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One RIF Token token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bitfinex and Cashierest. RIF Token has a total market cap of $51.61 million and $2.75 million worth of RIF Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RIF Token has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RIF Token

RIF Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,688,390 tokens. RIF Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RIF Token is /r/rifos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RIF Token is www.rifos.org

Buying and Selling RIF Token

RIF Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Bitfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RIF Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RIF Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RIF Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

