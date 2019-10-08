Reviewing CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) & Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

CNOOC has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CNOOC and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNOOC 0 2 4 0 2.67 Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 20 1 2.85

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $191.97, suggesting a potential upside of 54.14%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than CNOOC.

Profitability

This table compares CNOOC and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNOOC N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 9.65% 10.04% 6.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNOOC and Pioneer Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNOOC $26.88 billion 2.44 $7.66 billion $17.06 8.60 Pioneer Natural Resources $9.42 billion 2.21 $978.00 million $6.31 19.74

CNOOC has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources. CNOOC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CNOOC pays an annual dividend of $7.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CNOOC pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNOOC has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CNOOC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of CNOOC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats CNOOC on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China. It also holds interests in various oil and gas assets in Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Oceania, and Europe. As of December 31, 2017, the company had net proved reserves of approximately 4.84 billion barrels-of-oil equivalent. In addition, it is involved in the issuance of bonds. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. CNOOC Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 45 million barrels of oil, 22 million barrels of NGLs, and 291 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 10 gas processing plants and 4 treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

