Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RTRX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of RTRX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. 217,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,030. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a negative net margin of 83.94%. The business had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Retrophin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $294,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Retrophin by 23.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,772,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 717,875 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Retrophin in the second quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Retrophin in the second quarter valued at about $14,273,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Retrophin by 3.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 891,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after buying an additional 33,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retrophin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,036,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

