Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 2.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.17% of Restaurant Brands International worth $30,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,659. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 26,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,040,101.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 122,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $9,537,143.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,068 shares in the company, valued at $50,303,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 840,294 shares of company stock worth $64,840,016. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on QSR. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.74.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

