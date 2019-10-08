Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. First Analysis raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Shares of RGEN traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.44. 312,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. Repligen has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $99.25. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.71, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Repligen had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 3,600 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $298,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,485,547.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 1,032.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 76,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,830,000 after acquiring an additional 699,886 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

