Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Renasant in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Renasant from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of RNST traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,403. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Renasant has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $154.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

