Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 40,607 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. 475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,237. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3086 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.