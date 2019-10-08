Regency Mines (LON:RGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 1404718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $683,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.06.

About Regency Mines (LON:RGM)

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

