Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $841.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will post $841.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $803.00 million to $917.60 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $925.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $873.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

RBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RBC traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

