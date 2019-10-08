Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.11

Redcentric PLC (LON:RCN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and traded as high as $84.84. Redcentric shares last traded at $85.50, with a volume of 4,970 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Redcentric in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.05. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 million and a P/E ratio of -65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75.

In other news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 76,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £65,369.25 ($85,416.50).

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

