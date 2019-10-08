RED Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One RED token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, RED has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $640,602.00 and approximately $820.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00697541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014810 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

