Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Catalent (CTLT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Catalent (NYSE: CTLT):

10/2/2019 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2019 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

9/30/2019 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

9/25/2019 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

9/16/2019 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

9/13/2019 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

9/5/2019 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

9/2/2019 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

8/28/2019 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

8/19/2019 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

8/12/2019 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Shares of CTLT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,152. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27.

Get Catalent Inc alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.64 per share, for a total transaction of $103,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $219,024.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,494,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Catalent by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,833,000 after buying an additional 1,028,286 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Catalent by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,595,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,496,000 after buying an additional 535,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 741,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after buying an additional 444,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,144,000.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: How to trade the most active stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.