Rand Mining Ltd (RND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on October 22nd

Rand Mining Ltd (ASX:RND) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Rand Mining has a fifty-two week low of A$1.55 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.50 ($2.48). The firm has a market cap of $191.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15.

About Rand Mining

Rand Mining Limited explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 12.25% interest in East Kundana Joint Venture located to the west north west of Kalgoorlie and north east of Coolgardie. The company also holds a 50% interest in Seven Mile Hill Joint Venture in Western Australia.

