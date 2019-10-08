Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.71, 1,768,565 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 217% from the average session volume of 558,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

A number of research firms have commented on RDUS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Radius Health alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.60 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 127.22% and a negative return on equity of 368.58%. Radius Health’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Radius Health by 43.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Radius Health by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 242,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $371,000.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.