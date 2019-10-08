Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.69). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($2.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($1.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 127.22% and a negative return on equity of 368.58%. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDUS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.37. 53,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,982. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 82,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

