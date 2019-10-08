Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will post $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $7.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Goldman Sachs Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.06.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.67. 1,114,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $107.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

