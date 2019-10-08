Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $296,878.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $8.52 million and $296,878.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00021933 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010903 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.52 or 0.02292025 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000720 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002589 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,279,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

