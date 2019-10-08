QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lowered QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.91.
Shares of QEP Resources stock remained flat at $$3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,465,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,167. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
In other news, Director David A. Trice acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,777 shares in the company, valued at $924,259.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,450. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,884,000 after buying an additional 88,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,873,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after buying an additional 2,358,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after buying an additional 515,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after buying an additional 40,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
QEP Resources Company Profile
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
Featured Story: What is a Call Option?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.