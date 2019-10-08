QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lowered QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.91.

Shares of QEP Resources stock remained flat at $$3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,465,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,167. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Trice acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,777 shares in the company, valued at $924,259.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,450. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,884,000 after buying an additional 88,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,873,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after buying an additional 2,358,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after buying an additional 515,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after buying an additional 40,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

