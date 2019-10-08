QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Receives $42.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other QCR news, insider Robert C. Fulp sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in QCR by 68,350.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in QCR by 25.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

QCRH traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,628. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $586.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.81. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.76 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

