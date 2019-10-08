Qbic Trading Up 24.4% This Week (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Qbic coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. Qbic has a total market cap of $11,185.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbic has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qbic Profile

Qbic (QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io . Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

