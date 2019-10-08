Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) versus Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Critical Comparison

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Pulse Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $30.48 million 6.82 -$96.97 million ($1.05) -2.00 Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$37.54 million ($2.20) -6.55

Pulse Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -1,560.70% -142.10% -74.25% Pulse Biosciences N/A -80.93% -73.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $7.32, suggesting a potential upside of 248.76%. Pulse Biosciences has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.24%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats Pulse Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for human papillomavirus-caused pre-cancers and cancers; bladder cancer; glioblastoma multiforme; hepatitis B virus; hepatitis C virus; human immunodeficiency virus; Ebola virus; middle east respiratory syndrome; and Zika virus. Its partners and collaborators include MedImmune, Limited; The Wistar Institute; University of Pennsylvania; GeneOne Life Science Inc.; ApolloBio Corporation; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc.; Drexel University; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; United States Military HIV Research Program; U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases; National Institutes of Health; HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

