Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PMD stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.17. 6,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Psychemedics has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 545.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 48.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 140.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

