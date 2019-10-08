Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
PMD stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.17. 6,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Psychemedics has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter.
About Psychemedics
Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.
