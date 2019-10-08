ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Up to $48.40

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.30, but opened at $48.40. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $50.07, with a volume of 2,144,901 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDOW. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

