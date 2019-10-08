ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $15.37

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.83, but opened at $15.37. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 4,419,007 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 289,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 236,612 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

