Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PFIE has been the topic of several other research reports. Aegis started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Shares of PFIE stock remained flat at $$1.75 on Friday. 41,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.62. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.38.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Profire Energy by 26.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 86,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Profire Energy by 813.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 116,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 103,393 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

