Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.2% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 352,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 70,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 607,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,376,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,646. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $125.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

