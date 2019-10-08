Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.49 Billion

Brokerages expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to announce sales of $17.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.73 billion and the lowest is $17.22 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $16.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $70.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.72 billion to $70.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $72.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.56 billion to $73.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

Shares of PG traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.93. 5,376,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,865,646. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $125.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

