Prime-XI (PXI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $5,412.00 and $2.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prime-XI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Prime-XI has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008831 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Prime-XI Coin Profile

Prime-XI (PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com . Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

