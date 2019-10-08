Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.96

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $1.91. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 274,195 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.35 target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.96. The stock has a market cap of $399.82 million and a P/E ratio of -17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$30.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.0703784 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

