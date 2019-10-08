Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives €72.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €72.20 ($83.95).

Several equities analysts have commented on PAH3 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

ETR:PAH3 traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €58.14 ($67.60). 320,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €58.20 and its 200-day moving average is €58.72. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €49.89 ($58.01) and a 12-month high of €65.26 ($75.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

