POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

POETF has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on POET Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POET Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POETF opened at $0.24 on Monday. POET Technologies has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.96.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

