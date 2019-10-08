PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.98

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 84965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. Analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 26.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 19,366 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

