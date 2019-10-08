PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 16,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $370.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.40, a PEG ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.14.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $74.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimo Akiona acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Lopez acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $49,397.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,028 shares of company stock valued at $313,353 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

