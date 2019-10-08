Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Plantronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 294,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $447.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Plantronics’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.