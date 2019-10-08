Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.02

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and traded as low as $9.76. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 31,156 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.04. The stock has a market cap of $240.52 million and a PE ratio of 11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$134.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

