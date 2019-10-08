PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Cap of $977,147.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $977,147.00 and $404,711.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,206.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.73 or 0.02798829 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00508759 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020923 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,034,231 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.