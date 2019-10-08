Pivot Token (PVT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $209,199.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $209,199.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00194521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.01025960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00029038 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00090949 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

