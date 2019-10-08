Pinnacle Bank Sells 85 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.18.

Shares of W W Grainger stock traded down $6.78 on Tuesday, reaching $282.19. The stock had a trading volume of 359,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,965. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $255.09 and a 1 year high of $344.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

