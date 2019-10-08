Pinnacle Bank Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Bank lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,358,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after buying an additional 1,002,390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,844,000 after acquiring an additional 788,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 395.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 821,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 655,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. 3,083,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.48.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.