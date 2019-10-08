Pinnacle Bank Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,691,000 after buying an additional 1,172,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,008,000 after purchasing an additional 463,870 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,701,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $119.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

