Pinnacle Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.29. 5,813,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,285,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.