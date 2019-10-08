Pinnacle Bank Has $1.28 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $18.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,190.13. 948,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,821. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,205.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,174.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,516.00 price objective (up from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

