Pinnacle Bank Buys 761 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 310.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 565,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,877,000 after buying an additional 69,291 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 75,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.90. 1,288,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $113.63.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

