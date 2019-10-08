Pinnacle Bank Buys 249 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.12. 1,390,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,071. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2099 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

