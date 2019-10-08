Pinnacle Bank Acquires 1,027 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 1.9% of Pinnacle Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924,250 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,062 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.1% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,936 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,784 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,646,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY traded down $4.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,416,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,859,344. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.18. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.63.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.